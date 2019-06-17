close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
A
June 18, 2019

PAL to pay tribute to late Shuakat Manzoor in musical night

Islamabad

A
APP
June 18, 2019

Islamabad Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a musical night on Thursday to pay tribute to late musician and poet Ustad Shaukat Manzoor, who died in April this year.

A musical event, presided by famous poet Sarmad Sehbai, will be held under the supervision of Fun Kada Pakistan, Performing Art Circle and Mosiqaar Welfare Trust on June 20 at the conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Prominent personalities from cultural and literary circle would share their thoughts and feelings about the late artist to acknowledge the services he rendered in different forms of traditional music of the country. The event aims to remember his meritorious services delivered in the field of music for which he rightly deserved state level recognition.

