close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Scattered rain in City

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

LAHORE: Scattered rain, which hit the city in the morning and noon increased humidity here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the east Arabian Sea is likely to further weaken into a depression by today (Tuesday).

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Kalat Mirpurkhas Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in other cities, including Mithi, Kasur and Bannu. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 41.4°C and minimum was 28°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore