World Food Safety Day observed

LAHORE: World Food Safety Day (WFSD) was observed under the theme “Food Safety, everyone’s business” in Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman the guest of honour at the event while PCSIR Director General Dr Quratulain Syed, Lab Head Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Head of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Dr Farhat Jameel, Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America Country Manager Dr Javed Aziz and people from different walks of life were also present.

Usman said Punjab Food Authority was doing work day and night in order to meet the international standards. He said PFA had taken strict actions and decisions for the safety of the public health as it was the utmost priority of PFA. In this connection, PFA has introduced 16 new food regulations to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food as per the vision of Punjab government. He further said PFA had divided all food items into three categories that were being sold in the schools. He said PFA forbade the sale of coloured snacks and unhealthy cola, carbonated and energy drinks at schools’ canteens in order to protect the bones of children and keep them safe from cancer and other fatal diseases. He said PFA had introduced the Food Packaging 2018 to ascertain the availability of adulteration-free food in the market as per standards of the provincial food regulatory authority. The DG said PFA was also utilising all out resources to ensure the provision of pasteurised milk at the doorstep of the consumers and to make Lahore as a model city before the execution pasteurisation law.