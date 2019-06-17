close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Man found dead

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was found dead in Yakki Gate police limits. The deceased, yet to be identified, was lying dead in Mohalla Daaran of Yakki Gate. Some locals informed the police. Police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the victim looked like a drug addict and might have died due to overdose.

