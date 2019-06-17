Man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was found dead in Yakki Gate police limits. The deceased, yet to be identified, was lying dead in Mohalla Daaran of Yakki Gate. Some locals informed the police. Police reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the victim looked like a drug addict and might have died due to overdose.
