Kyrgios backs Barty to ‘pile up’ Grand Slam wins

LONDON: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty has the talent to dominate women’s tennis for years to come, according to fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios.

Barty, who took a hiatus from tennis early in her career to play cricket, ended an eight-year wait for an Australian player to win a singles Grand Slam at Roland Garros earlier this month. But Kyrgios is not surprised by the sudden rise of a player he has known since they travelled the world together as juniors.

“I think she’s probably the most talented tennis player I have seen in a long time,” said Kyrgios ahead of his participation at Queen’s Club in London this week. “I played juniors with her. I grew up with her. Literally we were travelling to Thailand through Asia and playing juniors. She was raking up titles in juniors. I always knew that she was going to be a champion at some stage.

“Obviously she took that break to get her mind right and step back from the sport, and then she came back and was so dominant. I actually think she’s probably one of the favourites for Wimbledon, for sure. “I think Australia has been waiting for that next player to win a Grand Slam and I think she was our best chance. She’s amazing. I mean, she’s gonna pile them up.”