Shakib stars as Bangladesh down West Indies

TAUNTON, England: Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton. Bangladesh’s highest One-day International run chase put them behind only Ireland’s 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.

It was a brutal day for the West Indies, who were shambolic in the field and bowled far too loosely. Opener Tamim Iqbal set the tone in the chase with six fours in his 53-ball innings of 48 before being superbly run out by Sheldon Cottrell.

Tamim and Soumya Sarkar had taken the score to 50 in the ninth over. Soumya was dismissed for 29 when he scooped Andre Russell to Chris Gayle in the slips. But there were huge cheers from the Bangladesh fans around the ground when Shakib became just the second player to score 6,000 career ODI runs for the Tigers.

After reaching his fifth successive ODI 50, Shakib took command with a scintillating innings that climaxed when he stroked a boundary to reach his century. Shakib finished with 16 fours, while Das bludgeoned eight fours and four sixes.

Earlier, Shai Hope’s 96 and the joint-fastest fifty of the tournament from Shimron Hetmyer helped the West Indies reach 321-8. The Windies couldn’t be contained in the second half of the innings as Hope laid the foundations for his country’s fourth highest World Cup score with a resolute 121-ball innings.

Hitting around Hope, Evin Lewis made 70 from 67 balls before Hetmyer smashed 50 in 26 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes. And skipper Jason Holder’s 33 from 15 balls — including four fours and two sixes — ensured the Windies went past 300. But Shakib and Das showed that total was nowhere near enough with their sublime display.

Bangladesh won toss

West Indies

C Gayle C Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 0

E Lewis c sub (Sabbir) b Shakib 70

†S Hope c Das b Mustafizur 96

N Pooran c Soumya b Shakib 25

S Hetmyer c Tamim b Mustafizur 50

A Russell c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 0

*J Holder c Mahmudullah b Saifuddin 33

D Bravo b Saifuddin 19

O Thomas not out 6

Extras (lb 6, w 12) 18

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 321

Did not bat: Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel

Fall: 1-6, 2-122, 3-159, 4-242, 5-243, 6-282, 7-297, 8-321

Bowling: Mortaza 8-1-37-0; Saifuddin 10-1-72-3 (6 w); Mustafizur 9-0-59-3 (5 w); Miraz 9-0-57-0 (1 w); Mosaddek 6-0-36-0; Shakib 8-0-54-2

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal run out 48

Soumya Sarkar c Gayle b Russell 29

Shakib Al Hasan not out 124

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Hope b Thomas 1

Liton Das not out 94

Extras (b 1, w 13) 14

Total (3 wickets; 41.3 overs) 322

Did not bat: Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, *Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-52, 2-121, 3-133

Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-65-0 (3 w); Holder 9-0-62-0 (1 w); Russell 6-0-42-1 (1 w); Gabriel 8.3-0-78-0 (2 w); Thomas 6-0-52-1 (5 w); Gayle 2-0-22-0 (1 w)

Result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia) and Sundaram Ravi (India). TV umpire: Paul Wilson (Australia). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)