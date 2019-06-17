We will bounce back, hopes Imad

MANCHESTER: Under usual circumstances, Imad Wasim would have been pleased with his personal performance in Sunday’s big World Cup game.

Brought back into the playing eleven, he just conceded 49 runs from his 10 overs as India powered to 336 at Old Trafford on Sunday. Later, as Pakistan faltered in their run-chase, he hit an unbeaten 46 from 39 balls.

As he walked back towards the dressing room following Pakistan’s defeat, there were chants of ‘fittay moo’ from a few disgruntled spectators. Imad and fellow team-mate Shadab Khan kept climbing the stairs with their heads hanging in shame.

But they and other Pakistani players will have to recover from the embarrassing defeat to stay in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals. Imad promised on Sunday that Pakistan will give their best to bounce back in the tournament. “This was a really, really disappointing result for us,” he said while talking to reporters after Pakistan’s 89-run defeat against India at Old Trafford.

“When we came back on after the rain there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance.”