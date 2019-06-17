Summit Bank performing at its peak

Karachi: Summit Bank is smoothly carrying out its business and meeting all its obligations to depositors and customers in a normal manner. This fact was c by the bank in response to some fake news aimed at tarnishing the bank’s image and credibility. Contrary to such malicious news on social media, Summit Bank holds ample liquidity and is actually conducting its operations as usual. All the depositors, customers and clients of the bank are fully satisfied with Summit Bank’s services. The bank strongly denies such false and baseless news about the bank and requests the general public to ignore these rumours.

The management of the Bank has a zero tolerance policy towards such false and baseless media rumours. The management of the bank has lodged a complaint with Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing requesting for strict action against individuals or elements behind such negative tactics. The management would take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of the Bank and its stakeholders. Having earned the trust of its stakeholders in a brief span of time, Summit Bank aims for even greater heights of progress.***