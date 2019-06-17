PPP announces rally against federal budget, leaders’ arrests

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that it will hold a procession on June 23 from Peoples Chowrangi to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to protest against unjust economic policies of the federal government that were manifested in the federal budget 2019-20, and uncalled-for actions of the National Accountability Bureau against PPP leaders.

The announcement to this effect was made by President of PPP’s Karachi Division and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani as he addressed a news conference at the Sindh Assembly building on Monday.

Ghani also disclosed on the occasion that the PPP would also organise a big public meeting in the city the next month against the unjust economic policies of the government that would be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the upcoming procession of the PPP on Sunday, June 23, would start at Peoples Chowrangi and end at the KPC at 3pm.

He said the Karachi division of the PPP would stage protest demonstrations every day in the next 50 days in various areas of Karachi against policies of the federal government that were making the lives of people miserable. He said the PPP-led Sindh government had always granted permission in the last two to three years to every political party which applied to the administration to organise its public meeting in Karachi.

“Now, I once again invite all the political parties as they are free to stage a public meeting either before or after our public meetings in Karachi in July as God willing, the daring and respectable people of this city will prove that Karachi only and only belongs to Peoples Party and Bhuttos.” To a question, he replied that only 50 per cent water was being supplied to Karachi against its demand.