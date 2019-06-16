close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Picnicker drowns in lake

Peshawar

 
A 17-year old picnicker drowned in Changhoz Latamber dam while swimming in a lake on Sunday.

The police sources said Yasir along with his friends had gone to Changhoz dam for a picnic. They were swimming in the dam and Yasir drowned when he slipped into deep water.

The local divers fished out the body after hectic efforts. Local elders including Sakhi Marjan and Ziaullah have asked the district administration to ban swimming in the dam under section 144 to save precious lives.

