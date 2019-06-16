CM says govt committed to attracting investors

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for the immediate publicity campaign of Hattar Darband Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Mohmand Marble City to attract investors to the province and generate revenue by promoting economic activity.

He directed the KPEZDMC to involve investors and work out the modalities on priority basis for the transfer of the land to the Swat Industrial Zone. This, he said, would help internationalize the local industries, including fisheries and garments.

These directives were issued by the chief minister while chairing a progress review meeting of the industries department, said an official handout.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister Communication and Works Akber Ayub, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, secretary Industries, focal person BOIT, VC BOIT, CEO BOIT, CEO KPEZDMC and other officials.

The chief minister was informed that investors had evinced a keen interest in conducting the feasibility study of Circular Railway Project connecting major cities of the province, adding that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the feasibility study would be signed soon.

Briefing the chief minister on the key achievements of the Industries department during the past one year, secretary Industries said that the department had been successful in the signing of Joint Venture and Concession Agreements of Rashakai SEZ in addition to the establishment of 28 new industrial units in the existing industrial zones which have generated 2,450 new employment. KPEZDMC has also been successful in reviving 67 closed industrial units which have restored 490 employees.

The meeting was informed that during the previous financial year, the KPEZDMC was successful in conducting the feasibility study of Swat Industrial Zone and Buner Marble Study.

The department had also completed the bifurcation of Mix-8 Feeders resolving the tripping issues and adding an additional 5 MW capacity for new connections in Gadoon Industrial Zone.

Additionally, the department has also completed the Installation of 11 KV/3MW independent feeder at Dera Ismail Khan, energization of gridstation of Mohmand SEZ and Energization of independent electric feeders to SIE Kohat.

Similarly, steps have also been taken for promoting Ease of Doing Business under which online customer facilitation system for all industrial zones have been established and transparent and streamlined customer facilitation i.e. NOCs, transfers, etc have been ensured.

As for the private sector employment, the department has been successful in the creation of 1250 direct and indirect jobs in 25 industrial units, recruitment of 360 staff in TEVTA and engagement of 100 young technical graduates in NayaTel by the Board of Investment (BoIT).

For the promotion of entrepreneurship, the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) have enrolled 36 female entrepreneurs in Women Business Development Centres for incubation and support have been provided to 280 Small Medium Enterprises.

The chief minister was also informed about the steps taken by the department for generating skilled workforce in the province. During the previous one year, SIDB was successful in training 444 women in ready-made garments and gems, training 30

youth in the wood sector in Peshawar whereas 27,501 students were imparted technical education and vocational training along with the launching of Chief Minister Free Technical Education programme.

Similar steps were taken by the BoIT for promoting private sector investment. It included attracting Rs1500 million investment in optic fiber facility by NayaTel, signing of MoU between PEDO and Korean Hydro and Nuclear Power Company for investment in 496 MW hydropower project at lower Spat Gah Kohistan and mobilisation of private investment, by the SIDB, amounting to Rs500 million for establishment of new industries in small industrial estates.

The chief minister was told that the next five years plan of KPEZDMC which included operationalization of Phase 1 and 2 of Rashakai SEZ, Improvement, Rehabilitation and Modernization of Existing Industrial Estates and Economic Zones and Development and Management of New Economic and Special Economic Zones in various regions of the province.

Similarly, during the next five years, SIDB will work for the establishment of Small Arms Industrial Estate/Common facility centre at Darra Adamkhel Kohat, Rehabilitation of SIE Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Khalabat, Provision of Electric Feeders and Gas at SIE Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Charsadda and Establishment of 15 SIEs at Swat, Peshawar-II, Mansehra-II, Swabi, Jehangira Nowshera, Mardan-IV, Lower Dir, Hassankhel Peshawar, Khyber, Jandola, South Waziristan, Bakkakhel, Darazinda, Bhittani Lakki Marwat and Bajaur.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Industries Department. He said every department should hold regular press conferences for highlighting the key achievements so that the public may be kept abreast of the development initiatives being taken for the uplift of the province and welfare of the public.