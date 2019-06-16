JI senator says economy weakened

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday said the “wrong” policies of the incumbent government had weakened the country’s economy.

The JI leader alleged half of the federal cabinet members are corrupt and had looted the country from time to time in the past.

He expressed these views while speaking at a press conference after the JI convention in Zawal Baba area of Timergara, Lower Dir district headquarters.

JI central deputy general secretary Bakhtiar Maani, provincial deputy chief and JI parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Inayatullah Khan, district chief Aizazul Mulk Afkari, Upper Dir chief Hanifullah advocate, former MNAs Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Sahibzada Tariqullah, former KP finance minister Muzaffar Said, JI provincial secretary information Sohaib Kakakhel, former MPA Saeed Gul and all local JI leaders were present.

“The government wants to run away from merged districts elections but we won’t let it happen,” Mushtaq Ahmad said, adding the JI wanted across the board accountability but the NAB seemed to have been taking dictates from the government as its chairman had said on record he wished to file reference against defence minister Pervez Khattak but “he was worried about his fragile health”.

Senator Mushtaq said the JI would join hands with the opposition parties and legal fraternity over the issue of the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said the country was faced with internal threats. Terming the budget a bomb, the JI leader said the incompetent government despite taking loans worth Rs600 billions had imposed heavy taxes on the masses. He said the federal budget had a historic deficit of Rs3,550 billion. Senator Mushtaq said the JI had launched a protest under the leadership of its chief Senator Sirajul Haq from Lahore and workers should get ready for a sit-in. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was selected and installed by stealing the mandate of the political parties and that’s why people had rejected its policies.