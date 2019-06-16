Paddy to be sown on 317,000 acres in Sialkot

SIALKOT: More than 317,000 acres of land will be brought under paddy crop in four tehsils of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial of the Sialkot district during the Kharif crop season. Sources in the Agriculture Department told on Sunday that the department had chalked out a well-knitted plan for attaining the fixed target of the crop. The Agriculture Department had initiated a training programme for the paddy growers about preparation of nurseries and cultivation of paddy crop aimed at attaining the fixed target in Sialkot district. Special training would be imported to the paddy growers in 1,442 villages of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils. Special training teams were visiting all villages for imparting training to the rice growers for enhancing per acre yield, sowing of paddy nurseries, utilisation of irrigation water, pesticides and fertilizers as well as about different verities of paddy in the district.