Woman hit to death in Shafiqabad

LAHORE: An elderly woman, unidentified so far, died in a road accident in the Shafiqabad area on Sunday.

The woman was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle. The body was removed to morgue. Body found: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday. Passersby spotted his body near Janazgah and informed police.The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was shifted to mortuary.