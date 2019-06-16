Man tortures wife to death

LAHORE: A newly-married woman expired in a local hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she was severely tortured by her husband in the house of his in-laws in the Kahna area.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia. Her family told police that the accused identified as Ishfaq visited their house and tortured and badly injured his estranged wife. She was rushed to hospital where she expired.

14 persons held under Tenancy Act: Shafiqabad police registered cases against 14 persons under the Tenancy Act. Police checked the area and found 14 persons violating the Tenancy Act. Police arrested the violators and registered cases against them.