Mangla Dam’s outflow doubled to supplement less flows of main rivers

LAHORE: Outflows from Mangla dam has been doubled to supplement low inflows of main rivers after temperature drops in the catchment area.

The low inflows at Indus River at Tarbela Dam may bring water level to rock bottom in a couple of days. Dwindling river flows prompted Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to increase outflow to 80,000 cusecs from 40,000 cusecs in last four days. The river flows this year are not up to the expectations as well as in line with seasonal pattern.

According to official data, daily total inflows of all rivers are 40 to 50 thousand lesser if compared with average flows of last ten years. As per Wapda water report, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, and Mangla along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 93700 cusecs and Outflows 110900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 56300 cusecs and Outflows 56300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 60300 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 41400 cusecs and Outflows 11500 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 166700 cusecs and Outflows 159700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 170300 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 155800 cusecs and Outflows 139300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 11900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 91600 cusecs and Outflows 70400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 62300 cusecs and Outflows 26200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 15400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1397.27 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.046 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1160.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.224 MAF.