Sun Jun 16, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 16, 2019

Dr Qureshi takes charge as VC CECOS varsity

National

BR
Bureau report
June 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Dr Sohail Asif Qureshi has taken over the charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor CECOS University.

Dr Qureshi took over the charge of VC from Dr Riaz Ahmad Khattak, whose seven years tenure as VC CECOS University has been completed, said a a press release on Saturday.

Dr Qureshi earned his PhD Degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Maine (US). He has held post-doctoral positions at the University of Glasgow, Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge. During the handing - taking over ceremony here, Dr Azzamul Asar, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Dr Nasir Karim, Associate Dean Faculty of Management Sciences acknowledged the outstanding work and landmark achievements of outgoing VC Dr Riaz A Khattak. Dr Riaz A Khattak thanked all the faculty and staff members of the university for providing him all out support during his tenure.

