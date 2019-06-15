Colorful Africa Day celebrated

Islamabad : African Day festival organised by the African countries represented in Pakistan, provided a real feast to people of Islamabad.

Visitors enjoyed traditional African delicacies. Cultural performances by African artists added color to African day festivities.

Dean of African Group and Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi on behalf of all African colleagues expressed heartfelt appreciation and thanks to President Dr Arif Alvi for his congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of 56th African Day. This, he said, reflected a special attention given by Pakistan to Africa.

A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life attended the event. Federal Minister for Food Security Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan was the chief guest.

All African countries represented in Pakistan established their stalls. Embassy of Palestine also set up stall where various Palestinian delicacies were displayed.

The Federal Minister went to each and every stall where he was briefed about different items displayed at the respective stall. The Minister took keen interest in the festival and praised efforts of the African countries especially the Dean of the African Group for arranging such a marvelous show.

The Minister on the occasion assured that Pakistan would continue to have cordial relations with the African countries as the African continent offered a lot of opportunities to Pakistani businessmen.

Ambassador Adel Elarbi said Africa is the continent of future and Pakistani businessmen are invited to invest in Africa. The Pakistani government is doing its best through its “Look Africa” policy, but as we know governments are just facilitators and the private sector should take more initiatives to boost trade relations between their country and Africa.

Ambassador Adel said they were celebrating this evening the 56th Anniversary of the Africa day and wanted it as a festival to show the colors and diversity of our dear continent Africa.

Ambassador Adel said this year they were celebrating Africa day under the theme: “Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

This theme demonstrates the seriousness of the challenges that the continent is facing and the urgent need to work together to ensure to all African citizens the inalienable right to live free, dignified in a prosper and peaceful environment.

He also thanked Aziz Boolani, CEO, of Serena Hotel, and through him all the staff, for their support, professionalism and flexibility. Moreover, we express our special thanks to the staff and students of Roots international schools for their artistic contribution.

Ambassador said there was a Palestinian stand among the African stands; this was our way to express our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers.

Egyptian ambassador Ahmed Fadel Yacoub also spoke on the occasion. He highlighted Egyptian efforts during the African Union chairmanship.