Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
June 16, 2019

Elders urged to help cover polio refusals

Peshawar

June 16, 2019

BANNU: The district administration will not use force against the parents refusing vaccination to their children, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a gathering of local elders here, Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman said the government was making efforts to win the hearts and minds of the parents refusing vaccination to their children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kamran Khan and other officials were also present. Attaur Rehman said it was not possible to win over the refusing parents through the use of force.

He urged the elders to help cover the polio refusals in order to eradicate the crippling disease.

The deputy commissioner said the situation was alarming as seven cases of polio have been so far reported from Bannu this year. He said the anti-polio campaign would begin from June 17 in the district to immunise the children against polio.

