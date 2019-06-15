close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
June 16, 2019

WSSP reshuffles inspectors, supervisors

Peshawar

 
June 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has transferred and posted all municipal inspectors, supervisors of union councils to improve sanitation as well as services delivery.

A notification issued here said that most of transfers and posting has been done in Zone B to improve sanitation services while transfers and posting in other zones would also be carried out. It said that sanitation and supervisory staff would be rewarded for showing good performance. Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah, said that they had taken several steps to improve sanitation services which had started yielding results in terms of cleanliness and water supply. He added that water containers’ management system has been fully implemented under which waste dumped outside it were cleared and replaced with an empty one. —Bureau report

