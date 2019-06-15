Metro bus fare raised by Rs10

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has increased the Metro Bus fare by Rs10 from Rs20 to Rs30.

The Punjab government has approved the new fare, which will come into effect from July 1, 2019.

A senior official of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) on anonymity told ‘The News’ that Secretary Finance had issued a written direction to increase Metro Bus fare by Rs10. The Punjab government fixed new fare at Rs30, he said.

Some two months back, Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) proposed an increase of Rs30 in the Metro Bus fare. The PMTA had sent a summary to the Punjab cabinet, requested an increase in the fare of Metro bus. At that time, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had strongly opposed this proposal to increase fares. The chief minister at that time said that the government did not want to put financial burden on public by increasing the charges. Around 331,000 passengers travel by metro buses in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan everyday while the government is providing subsidy of Rs12 billion annually on Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi metro bus projects