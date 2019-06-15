Woman MPAs call on CM

LAHORE : Women parliamentarians from the PTI and PML-Q called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the assembly chambers. Public development and welfare projects, further empowerment of woman parliamentarians and proposals to resolve issues were discussed in the meeting which continued for four hours. The woman MPAs congratulated the chief minister for presenting a balanced budget. The woman members of parliament said the Punjab government had presented the best budget despite unfavourable circumstances and needs of all segments of society had been given importance.

They said, "you are the best chief minister and you give respect to parliamentarians and resolve their problems.

We are proud to see the chief minister like you in Punjab." Usman Buzdar said, "I have started the process of meetings with parliamentarians from women.

"The women parliamentarians have actively participated in assembly proceedings and legislation process.

Woman Member of Punjab Assembly will be given their rights. The issue of residence of women parliamentarians will be resolved on priority.

They will also be included in the committees to be formed at the district level," he added.