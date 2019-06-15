PMA welcomes building of five new hospitals

LAHORE : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has appreciated the Punjab government’s decision to build five new hospitals in five cities of the province.

The PMA also welcomed 20 percent raise in budget allocations and termed it a step in the right direction.

PMA leader Dr Izhar Chaudhry said it was a good omen that the Punjab government had acknowledged the importance of sector by making exemplary allocations. He eulogised the government to establish five new hospitals costing Rs40billion in five cities including Lahore, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi to decrease burden on big hospitals of Lahore. He urged the government to increase at least 1.5 percent of the GDP every year in the annual health allocations.