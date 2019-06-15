Optimistic Arthur hopes Malik will shine against India

MANCHESTER: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday threw his weight behind embattled all-rounder Shoaib Malik, stressing that he expects the former captain to play a key role in Sunday’s big World Cup game against India here at Old Trafford.

Asked whether he was concerned over Malik’s poor form, Arthur said that he doesn’t agree that the all-rounder has totally failed in the World Cup.

“I can tell you a guy that’s played over 200 ODIs, tomorrow presents a real opportunity for him. As far as I’m concerned, Shoaib Malik didn’t play the West Indies team because of balance of team. He batted in the last three overs against England and failed against Australia.

“So to say he’s failed, there’s not much of a barometer just yet. That will be determined over the next couple of games.

Arthur believes Malik is an important player for Pakistan. “What I do know is Shoaib Malik brings a hell of a lot to our dressing room. He is an incredible team man. He has incredible skills, and I’m hoping that, on the biggest stage tomorrow, those skills come to the fore.”