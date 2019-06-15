close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
0C
0ur Correspondent
June 16, 2019

Optimistic Arthur hopes Malik will shine against India

Sports

0C
0ur Correspondent
June 16, 2019

MANCHESTER: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday threw his weight behind embattled all-rounder Shoaib Malik, stressing that he expects the former captain to play a key role in Sunday’s big World Cup game against India here at Old Trafford.

Asked whether he was concerned over Malik’s poor form, Arthur said that he doesn’t agree that the all-rounder has totally failed in the World Cup.

“I can tell you a guy that’s played over 200 ODIs, tomorrow presents a real opportunity for him. As far as I’m concerned, Shoaib Malik didn’t play the West Indies team because of balance of team. He batted in the last three overs against England and failed against Australia.

“So to say he’s failed, there’s not much of a barometer just yet. That will be determined over the next couple of games.

Arthur believes Malik is an important player for Pakistan. “What I do know is Shoaib Malik brings a hell of a lot to our dressing room. He is an incredible team man. He has incredible skills, and I’m hoping that, on the biggest stage tomorrow, those skills come to the fore.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports