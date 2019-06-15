Tax details

Though the fiscal budget for the year 2018-19 is quite a balanced one, once gain no measures have been announced to catch the tax thieves who in some way or the other have been given a free hand to enjoy a luxurious life at the cost of patriotic taxpayers. Though the income tax on the salaried class has been increased from 25 percent to 35 percent, this increase will not generate the expected revenue as the salaried class will easily find ways to hide their salaries as is a common practice in almost all private/local organizations. The FBR must apprehend such tax thieves and impose heavy fines on them and their names should be published in news papers to make them an example for others.

In all industrial units the major work force is of minimum wages earners, which are neglected by all the governments. Our policymakers also never think of EOBI pensioners who get only Rs6,250 per month, which is practically a joke. On the other hand, any employee retiring from a multinational company gets suitable benefits for his or her old age to spend a comfortable life. Tax is the main source of any government, is it not surprising that our successive governments have miserably failed in apprehending tax thieves, and to overcome the government expenses the sword always fall on the poor, and the working class of the country. The government should make sure to force private industrial units to implement the internationally recognized norms of paying pensions and other benefits to their employees.

Aamir Aqil, Lahore