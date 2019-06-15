Labour safety

There are 23983 factories and 327706 shops in the province of Punjab. The number of labour inspectors is only 547. This reflects that often boiler accidents and gas leakage in the plants are self-explanatory. The ratio of factories vs labour inspectors is 44:1, this does not include327,706 shops. I would like to suggest few measures as a quality inspector.

Periodical maintenance of boilers must be carried out. Calibration of gauges installed must also be done in a timely fashion. On-job training on different equipment must be the responsibility of the factory owner. Provision of safety gadgets must also be ensured. Fire-fighting drills must be carried out on schedule. The same safety practices must also be adopted in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Engr Riaz Akbar, Wah Cantt