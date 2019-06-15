70 residents rescued during Gulshan building fire

About 70 people, including women and children, on Saturday were rescued from a burning building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The incident took place at the ground plus four- storey commercial and residential building located on University Road within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Reacting to information, firefighters reached the scene and started battling the blaze.

According to fire brigade department, the fire broke out apparently on ground floor where the electricity meters are installed, and it soon engulfed the a first floor causing smoke in the entire building.

As many as 70 occupants of the building, including about 30 women, were trapped in their apartments. However, they were rescued through the roof of the building and taken to an adjoining building.

A fire brigade spokesperson said no loss of life was reported. However, the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, adding that four fire tenders participated in the operation and doused the fire with hectic efforts of two hours.

Warehouse gutted

A wood warehouse was gutted in a fire in the Liaquatabad area.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the warehouse is located near the Sindhi Hotel area. Two fire tenders immediately reached the scene and extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire at meat shop

A fire broke at a shop in a meat market in Karimabad.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out due to an unknown reason. One fire tender arrived at the scene and put out the fire.