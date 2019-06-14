Japan women see off Scotland

RENNES, France: Mana Iwabuchi set Japan on their way to a 2-1 victory over Scotland in Rennes on Friday as the 2011 winners gave their Women’s Football World Cup campaign a shot in the arm.

Yuika Sugasawa also converted a penalty as the Nadeshiko closed on qualifying for the last 16, just four days after a disappointing display in a goalless draw against outsiders Argentina.

Asako Takakura’s team, ranked seventh in the world, will now go into their final Group D game against England next week with a chance of topping the section, which would ensure a far more favourable draw in the last 16.

Scotland got a goal back late through substitute Lana Clelland, but the result will be less disappointing than the nature of their performance, as they offered nothing going forward until it was too late, just like in their opening defeat at the hands of England.

As they had done in that match, they found themselves 2-0 down at the interval before a crowd of more than 13,000 at Roazhon Park, including a large contingent from Scotland and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.