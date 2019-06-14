Culture, sports gala concludes

KARAK: The two-day culture and sports gala arranged by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. at Teri Chowk Complex of Tehsil Banda Daud Shah concluded here on Friday.

MOL Pakistan held the event as part of its CSR initiatives which was widely praised by the local elders and youth.

Like previous year, the gala included cricket, volleyball, tug-of-war, Kabaddi and football. Nonetheless, the most popular Khattak dance and horse dance enthralled the audiences with magnificent performances.

This year, the participation spread out from the southern areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat as well. A large segment of communities from surrounding villages witnessed the sports activities, making the gala a huge success. Officials of MOL Pakistan, local councillors and elders also attended the closing ceremony.

In his message, MD/CEO of MOL Pakistan, Dr. Gabor Vakarcs said, “MOL Pakistan has been present in Pakistan since 1999 and we have maintained our support to the local communities throughout these years. As a responsible corporate entity, MOL Pakistan is highly determined to continue with activities that are focused on showcasing the talents of the youth of our operational areas.”

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan commented, “MOL Group is very proud of the fact that we are helping to preserve the customs and traditions of the areas we work in Pakistan.”