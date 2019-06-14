CPSP offered to initiate postgraduate education in Uzbekistan

Islamabad : Pakistan ambassador to Uzbekistan during a visit to the Islamabad Chapter of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has offered the CPSP to take steps for postgraduate education in Uzbekistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami who completed MBBS from King Edward Medical College Lahore in 1985 held a meeting with Director General International Affairs at CPSP Dr. Shoaib Shafi and Dr. Saad Azim and offered the CPSP office holders to establish registration centre for start of FCPS part-1 Exams and holding of CPSP workshops in Uzbekistan.

He also invited the CPSP delegation to visit Uzbek health minister for initiating process. Professor Shafi and Dr Saad Azim welcomed the proposals made by the ambassador and promised him to get CPSP Council acceptance to expand postgraduate medical education in Central Asian Republic.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, Professor Shafi said the CPSP may introduce its courses in Uzbekistan that would certainly bring a lot of opportunities not only for Pakistani doctors serving there but also for healthcare setups operating in Pakistan.

We have learnt that most of the patients requiring treatment abroad in Uzbekistan visit India or China for management but if the CPSP initiates postgraduate education there, many patients would prefer to come to Pakistan for treatment and management of diseases which are not being managed in Uzbekistan, he said.

He added that introducing CPSP courses in Uzbekistan would help introducing Pakistan’s healthcare system there and it may help bringing foreign capital in the country.

It is important that as many as 52 fellows of the CPSP are working in Nepal while the CPSP has 60 Postgraduate Trainees there in Nepal. The CPSP is providing training opportunities to Nepalese students in disciplines of Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cardiology, Anaesthesia, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Clinical Haematology and ENT as these training programmes of CPSP are recognized since 2009 in Nepal.

The CPSP that is the highest degree awarding institution in Pakistan on postgraduate medical education in over 73 disciplines has already been working in a number of countries including KSA and UK and we may workout training courses in Uzbekistan, said Dr. Shafi.