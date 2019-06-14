close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
A
APP
June 15, 2019

Puppet show at PNCA today

Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise a puppet show for children today (Saturday) at its auditorium.

The National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education and environment etc. Children along with parents are invited to attend the puppet show in free.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training.

