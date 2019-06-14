Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape

SAO PAULO: Brazilian police questioned Neymar for five hours on Thursday over allegations he raped a woman he met through social media in a Paris hotel last month — charges he has denied.

“The truth appears sooner or later,” the world’s most expensive footballer, who walked on crutches after injuring his right ankle in a pre-Copa America friendly against Qatar last week that forced him out of South America’s showcase tournament, told reporters.

The footballer arrived at the police station shortly before 4:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) and left at around 9:00 pm. Neymar’s appearance comes after Brazilian police said Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against his rape accuser for insinuating the force was corrupt.

During an interview with television channel SBT this week, Najila Trindade said: “The police are bought, aren’t they? Or am I crazy?”, in response to questions over the police investigation of an alleged theft of a tablet device from her home that contained a short video she claims has conclusive evidence she was assaulted. The ugly affair has dominated headlines in Brazil as it prepares to host the Copa America and tarnished the festive atmosphere.