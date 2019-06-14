Accountability

The establishment of an accountability commission to look into the affairs of the last 10 years appears to be a right step in the right direction, but it will remain cosmetic since the root of corruption and mismanagement dates back to 1951 and beyond, which derailed democracy and corruption of all types was injected in the body polity of Pakistan.

History is witness to the fact that such acts of omission and commission are never time barred. The culprits should be tried posthumously and exemplary punishment be awarded.

Lt-Col (r) Syed Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi