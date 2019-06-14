close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 15, 2019

Cricket hope

Newspost

 
June 15, 2019

This refers to the editorial, ‘Mercurial or mediocre?’ (June 14, 2019). The editorial is right in saying that “the problem perhaps lies with selection as well and the overall capabilities of a team that has struggled with all forms of cricket except the abbreviated T-20 version”. Let’s hope our team rises above all this and plays well against India on Sunday.

Minerva Khan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost