Cricket hope

This refers to the editorial, ‘Mercurial or mediocre?’ (June 14, 2019). The editorial is right in saying that “the problem perhaps lies with selection as well and the overall capabilities of a team that has struggled with all forms of cricket except the abbreviated T-20 version”. Let’s hope our team rises above all this and plays well against India on Sunday.
Minerva Khan
Lahore
