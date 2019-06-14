President, parrots and people

One feels left out. Not being registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council and not being an approved parrot cage manufacturer, means losing a huge opportunity to make some quick buck. Two million for a presidential Macaw parrot cage is an obscene amount for a country where millions of Sapiens are paid far below the legal minimum wage of Rs17500 per month. One does appreciate President Alvi for cancelling the outrageous parrot cage tender. But may I ask a few basic questions from the honourable president. Does he get to know of such absurdities only through media reports? Did it never occur to him that a zoo for the entertainment of a single individual was an act of criminal ostentatiousness? Will he please order that the mini zoos of the President and PM Houses be disbanded and all animals returned to Islamabad’s public zoo?

From such an enlightened president, one had high expectations. One is disappointed when he ignored, despite numerous reminders, the fact that thousands of CBC contracted janitors are being paid less than the minimum legal wages. That the government of Pakistan is promoting militancy and weaponization of society by massive issuance of prohibited bore gun licences. That Pakistan has no system for child protection, and that the information commissions in Islamabad and Sindh exist on paper only. Will the president please look into these matters, surrender his parrots and adopt the people of Pakistan instead?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi