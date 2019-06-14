Edotco, Telenor in infrastructure JV

KARACHI: The edotco Pakistan, a telecommunications infrastructure services company, and Telenor Pakistan, have entered an agreement to jointly construct new telecom sites in Dadu, Sindh, and across two national highways (N55 and N25), a statement said on Friday.

This collaboration reaffirms both companies’ commitment to enhance the telecommunications infrastructure landscape in the country as well as complements the ambition of ‘Digital Pakistan’ and the government’s efforts to provide access to modern communications in underserved and rural areas, an edotco statement said.

Commenting on the deal, Arif Hussain, country managing director of edotco said, “At edotco, we believe in partnering to achieve maximum impact and this agreement with Telenor is essential to extending growth and transformation within the telecommunications sector”.

Khurrum Ashfaque, chief technology officer Telenor Pakistan, said,”We, at Telenor, are driven by our vision of empowering Pakistan through enhanced connectivity and believe that telecom technology is a true driver towards bridging the socio-economic divide”.