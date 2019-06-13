Tahir Mehmood invested as Luton mayor

LUTON: Cllr Tahir Mehmood Malik has been invested as the new Mayor of Luton in a ceremony held at the Luton Town Hall.

Malik was re-elected as a councillor from Luton Challney ward. The newly-invested Luton mayor said: “I am humbled by this opportunity to be mayor of this great town and I will do all I can to serve the town and its residents during my time in office.”

Leagrave Ward Cllr Maria Lovell was appointed deputy mayor of Luton. Maria has worked tirelessly to promote and foster links between Luton and Ghana. She has been employed in the public sector locally and previously worked in central government parliamentary business.

In the ceremony, several dignitaries from within Luton and neighbouring towns gathered on Wednesday to witness the event. These included the mayor’s wife Asia Malik, former mayor Naseem Ayub, council leader Hazel Simmons, executive councillors Rachel Hopkins, Dave Taylor, Tom Shaw, Javed Hussain, Aslam Khan, and Mehmood Hussain; councillors Raja Waheed Akbar, Yasmeen Waheed, Sameera Saleem, Tehmena Saleem, Khateja Ghos Malik, Hena Adrees, Kashif Ch, Javera Hussain, Abbas Hussain, Luton Imams Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti and Prof Masaud Akhtar Azatvi, social activists Haji Ch Mohammed Qurban and Haider Malik also attended.