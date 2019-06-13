close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

Putin sacks two senior police over reporter’s drugs arrest

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sacked two senior police officers over the arrest of investigative reporter Ivan Golunov on trumped up drugs charges. The journalist’s arrest last week was widely seen as punishment for his investigative work and sparked an unprecedented campaign of solidarity in Russian society. On Tuesday, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said he had requested Putin dismiss the officers after lifting the charges against Golunov on the basis of a lack of evidence. On Thursday, Putin signed a decree to dismiss the police chief for western Moscow, Major General Andrei Puchkov, and the head of the Moscow police department for narcotics control, Major General Yury Devyatkin. Golunov is a reporter for Meduza news site, which is based in EU member Latvia. He walked free from a Moscow police building on Tuesday evening after his house arrest was lifted. Moscow police had charged him with attempted drug dealing, saying that officers found him in possession of drugs including cocaine.

