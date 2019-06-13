Iran leader rejects Trump talks despite Japan PM’s mission

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Thursday categorically ruled out talks with US President Donald Trump, despite an unprecedented Japanese mission aimed at defusing tensions between Washington and the Islamic Republic.

Iran “has no trust in America and will not in any way repeat the bitter experience of the previous negotiations with America,” Khamenei said in comments published by his official website. They came after he met with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe making an unprecedented visit to Iran — the first by a Japanese premier since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. “We have no doubt in your good will and seriousness, but regarding what you said the US president told you, I don’t consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with,” Khamenei told Abe during their meeting.

"I have no response for him and will not answer him," he added.

“I shared candidly with Ayatollah Khamenei my own views about what intention the president has in mind”, Abe added, emphasising he had “exchanged views with President Trump several times”. Abe said he believed his meeting with Khamenei was “a significant step forward” for “securing peace and stability of this region.”

"President Trump has said he does not wish to see an escalation of tensions," Abe told reporters after his meeting. Trump indicated last week in France that he could consider talking to Tehran, saying: "I understand they want to talk and if they want to talk that's fine."