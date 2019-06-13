Six-team domestic cricket plan waiting PM’s approval

Changes in captaincy, team after WC: Mani

By Asher Butt

LAHORE: There will be changes in the national team, captaincy as well as the team management after the World Cup when their performance will minutely be reviewed and assessed for renewal of their contracts.

Only performers working professionally will exist and there will be no room for non-performers, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani told The News on Thursday. Mani who assumed charge last September with three point agenda, believes that 80 percent target, he planned, has been achieved while the remaining phase of the work will be finalised once the chief patron (Prime Minister Imran Khan) approves the ‘model’ he has presented to him.

He said that amendment in the constitution and restructuring model of domestic cricket has been sent to the patron-in-chief of the PCB and the likely chances are it will be enforced in the coming season. In case it is not approved before the cut of time set before the start of the season, the chairman said the PCB will opt for plan B. “Restructuring and amendment in the constitution are being done is such a way that it could not be changed easily by the next official taking over the PCB,” he added.

Giving some details of his achievements, Mani informed that he came up with an idea of restructuring domestic cricket, amendments in the constitution and the functioning of the PCB on good governance after he saw things taken up unprofessionally and now he has completed 80 percent of the work he planned.

The chairman, who will be leaving for England on June 20, and will return after attending the ICC Annual Conference from July 15 to 20, said that he along with MD Wasim Khan is working extra time to end Pakistan’s isolation and in this regard extensive talks are underway with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa.

He further stated that Pakistan was the only board which did not have a chief executive but now it have a former cricketer who is well reputed in the world of cricket, have played in Australia, England and New Zealand and have an MBA degree.

Mani said that when he took over as chairman he noticed the level of cricket far below than that of Australia and England standards which should be raised. During his three years as president of the International Cricket Council, he said he was very impressed to see the passion of Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

In the upcoming restructured domestic cricket six provincial teams backed by sponsors will be playing. The regional officials will be accommodated as the provincial officials and will be accountable for the team selection, finances and other things before the sponsors while the PCB will keep a close watch as the main custodian of the game. He further stated that they have to look here where the PSL fits.

Mani said club and school cricket is not PCB’s domain. PCB got involved in the organisation of Fazal Mahmud Tournament because the regions did not organise any tournament at that level, he added.

He stated that in the new set-up of six team – Punjab Central, South Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Northern Areas – proper structure will be developed and all the teams will have first XI and second XI in case their main players are busy on national duty they have back up players. All the teams would have at least 120 players under its belt, he said and added who will be groomed and taught cricket ethics. The entire domestic set up in a short term will have three-way structure of provinces, sponsors and PCB and in long term provinces will work with sponsors.