close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Wasim’s Aussie wife supporting Pakistan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

LAHORE: Australian-born Shaniera Akram, wife for former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram is fully supporting the Green Shirts in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way Pakistan ZINDABAD,” Shaniera wrote on Twitter. Commenting on an earlier Twitter post, Shaniera said she did not know who she would support in the match against Pakistan and Australia, but she felt pride after seeing the Pakistan team perform and knew then and there who she was supporting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story