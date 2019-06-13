Wasim’s Aussie wife supporting Pakistan

LAHORE: Australian-born Shaniera Akram, wife for former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram is fully supporting the Green Shirts in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way Pakistan ZINDABAD,” Shaniera wrote on Twitter. Commenting on an earlier Twitter post, Shaniera said she did not know who she would support in the match against Pakistan and Australia, but she felt pride after seeing the Pakistan team perform and knew then and there who she was supporting.