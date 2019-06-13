close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

LHC moved against arrest of Zardari, Hamza

Top Story

LAHORE: A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking annulment of arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts case while Hamza was taken into custody in assets beyond means reference.

The petition filed through senior advocate AK Dogar has pleaded the court to annul the arrests of the aforesaid leaders. “According to NAB Ordinance’s section 24, the arrests made by the bureau are illegal”, Dogar stated, adding NAB could not arrest an individual without having solid evidence which was lacked in both cases of Zardari and Hamza. The federal government and other institutions have been made respondents in the petition. He requests the court to declare the arrest of both leaders illegal and order their release from jail.

