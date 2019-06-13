World Softball Day celebrated

KARACHI: Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) celebrated World Softball Day here on Thursday.

The event was graced by the president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Let Gen (retd) Arif Hasan.

Also present were SFP secretary Asif Azeem, Sindh Olympic Association’s (SOA) vice-president Wasim Hashmi, SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, SFP chairperson Tehmina Asif and vice-president Zeeshan Merchant.

The day is celebrated by 127 member countries of the World Softball Federation (WSF). Speaking on the occasion, Arif said that two back-to-back international softball events in the country this year would benefit both players and coaches. “It will be for the first time that the game of softball in the country will see two back-to-back international events hosted in the country. Hosting of International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Olympic Solidarity technical course and World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC)’s Softball Asia Coaching Clinic will be a milestone for the sport in the country,” Arif said.

He said that these events would help promote softball in the country and would improve skills of local coaches and players. Arif praised World Softball and Baseball Confederation (WSBC) General Secretary Dato Low Beng Choo, who would be visiting Pakistan this year. He said that her visit was important for the game in the country. “Her visit will hopefully pave the way for foreign teams’ visit to Pakistan,” he said.

“I am hopeful that Olympic Solidarity technical course and WBSC Softball Asia Coaching Clinic will help us establish a strong team in near future that will perform well at international arena,” Arif said.