Ikhtiar Baig attends FICAC conference

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Director, World Federation of Consul, President Honorary Consular Corps Sindh and Honorary Consul General of Yemen is attending the FICAC South Eastern Europe Conference in Sofia, Bulgaria being held from June 13 to 15 June, 2019 and hosted by Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria.

Prominent speakers from south east Europe will address the conference on regional issues. Baig will represent the honorary consul generals of Pakistan. He will also meet the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, Ekaterina Zaharieva, the deputy prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs. He also call on Nikolay Vassilev, the Deputy Prime Minister of Economy. Baig will attend the board of directors’ meeting of the World Federation of Consuls to present report as the Chairman FICAC South Asia, comprising Pakistan, India, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

The FICAC is the representative body of honorary consuls of the world, operating under the Vienna Convention 1963 of United Nations, recognised by European Union and the United Nation. The FICAC’s nine-member board of directors is running the affairs under the leadership of Dr Baig for the last 10 years.