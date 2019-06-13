Speeding bus hits cyclist to death in Kahna

LAHORE: A cyclist was hit to death by a speeding bus in Kahna Thursday. Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. He has been identified as Javed, a resident of Kahna. He was on his way when a speeding bus (LHD-7103) hit him near Gajjumata. As a result, the cyclist sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police have arrested the bus driver identified as Ghulam Rasool while investigation is under way.