Terrorist nabbed; explosive material, cash recovered

LAHORE: CTD Gujranwala conducted an intelligence-based operation in Sialkot and arrested a member of a banned outfit. The terrorist identified as Abdul Basit was arrested from Kutchery Road, Bharoki, tehsil Daska. He was planning to attack sensitive installations in Sialkot. Explosive material with safety fuse, detonator and cash collected for terror financing were recovered from his possession. He made important disclosures regarding outfit’s plan in this region. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices. Investigation has been started after registering a case in CTD Police Station Gujranwala.

Woman dies: A 55-year-old woman accidentally fell off a moving motorcycle-rickshaw in Shafiqabad Thursday and died on the spot. The accident took place near Kasurpura Stop, Shafiqabad. Police shifted the body, yet to be identified, to the morgue.