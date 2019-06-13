Regional peace depends on strategic stability in S Asia: CJCSC

ISLAMABAD:Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat said Thursday regional peace was contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in South Asia.

He was addressing the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, said a press release issued here by the Pakistan Navy. His talk was mainly focused on National Security Challenges and Options for Pakistan; where he highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment, shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities. The CJCSC said that warfare of 21st century had evolved and changed, and morphed into Grey Hybrid Conflict, affecting Pakistan's security situation; which was a complex function of internal and external factors.He also spoke about Pakistan's contributions and efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.