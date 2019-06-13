Pak cueists leave for Doha today

ISLAMABAD: Four-member Pakistan team is to compete in the 7th Asian Team and 8th Six Red Snooker Championship starting in Doha from June 16.The team that will leave for Doha Friday, includes M Bilal, Asjad Iqbal, Zulfikhar Abdul Qadir and Baber Masih. Naveed Kabadia will be officiating referee. The team later will also compete in the IBSF World Team Cup Championship to start from June 29 in Doha, Qatar.