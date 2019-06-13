close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
KPRA collects Rs9.6b

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) collected Rs9.6 billion in current fiscal, a meeting was told on Thursday.

“The Authority has collected Rs9.6 billion till May, for the current financial year that will end on June 30. The KPRA policy-making council had set Rs20 billion target for the financial year 2019-20,” it was disclosed during the 7th meeting of the Policy Making Council (PMC) of KPRA. Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra presided over the meeting. KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan, secretaries for Finance Shakeel Qadir Khan, Excise and Taxation Zafar Ali Shah, Legal Drafter Law Department Shagufta Naveed and Director General KPRA Tahir Orakzai, council private members and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

