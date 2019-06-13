PPP rejects federal budget as anti-people

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial office-bearers on Thursday rejected the federal budget and termed it anti-people, which, they said, was made on the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

PPP provincial president Humayun Khan presided over the meeting, which was attended by the provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Senator Robina Khalid, finance secretary Farzand Ali, parliamentary leader Sher Azam Wazir, deputy secretary Gohar Inqilabi and others.

The participants said the IMF-dictated budget was nothing but the economic murder of the poor.

“The rulers have tried to deceive the nation as no relief is given to the poor,” said Humayun Khan. The federal budget would further increase the price- hike and made life miserable for the poor. The participants criticised the prime minister’s, saying, he did not speak about the construction of five million houses and creating jobs for youth.

The members said the prime minister should face the parliament instead of delivering mid-night speeches. The PPP leaders demanded the government to stop the one-sided accountability and victimisation of political opponents.

They said the government should constitute an inquiry commission but it should also probe the losses and damage the country suffered during the last 10 months.